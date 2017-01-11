BREAKING: Fuel depots shut down as NUPENG starts nationwide strike
Activities at fuel depots across the country have been disrupted by a three-day warning strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, which started today. The strike is to protest against anti-Labour practices in the oil and gas sector. As a result of the strike loading of petroleum depots across the nation […]
The post BREAKING: Fuel depots shut down as NUPENG starts nationwide strike appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story