BREAKING: Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani joins APC
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country […]
