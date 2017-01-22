You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani joins APC
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani joins APC appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
