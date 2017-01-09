BREAKING: FG suspends law that forced Adeboye to step down
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government on Monday suspended the controversial Corporate Governance Code which was issued on October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. The suspension was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah. In the five paragraphs statement issued by the minister’s Strategic Communication […]
