BREAKING: Customs intercept 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos
The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service on Monday said it intercepted a Mack truck along the Mile 2 Apapa Road containing 49 boxes of pump-action rifles. The manifest that followed the truck stated that it carried still doors, before the customs officials discovered otherwise. The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, said […]
