BREAKING: Court orders banks to hand over $153.3m Diezani fund to FG
Ramon Oladimeji Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in the country. Out of the allegedly stolen $153.3m, a […]
