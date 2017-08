BREAKING: Court Strikes Out FG’s Case Against Seven Banks

The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by the Federal Government against seven commercial banks to seek the remittance of the sum of $793,200,000 allegedly hidden with them in contravention of the Treasury Single Account policy, Channel Tv The post BREAKING: Court Strikes Out FG’s Case Against Seven Banks appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story