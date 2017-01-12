BREAKING: Buhari sends ‘revised’ list of ambassadorial nominees to Senate
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for legislative approval. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers during plenary on Thursday. The Senate had rejected the first version of the list due to over 250 petitions against the nominees, two of […]
