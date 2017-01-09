BREAKING: Buhari sacks Obazee, orders reconstitution of FRC board
President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the FRC board. The decision comes two days after Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God stepped down as the General Overseer of RCCG Nigeria based on a law […]
