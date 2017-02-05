You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Buhari extends vacation
BREAKING: Buhari extends vacation

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday extended his 10-day vacation which he started penultimate week. The extension was contained in a three-paragraph statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.  Adesina said the extension was necessary to allow the President complete the series of medical [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Buhari extends vacation appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
