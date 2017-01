BREAKING: Barrow sworn in as Gambia’s president

Gambia's new president Adama Barrow took the oath of office in the country's embassy in Senegal on Thursday. Barrow was sworn in days after seeking shelter in Dakar with incumbent Yahya Jammeh still refusing to stand down after losing a December election. AFP