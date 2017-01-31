You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Apostle Suleman quizzed, freed by DSS
 

BREAKING: Apostle Suleman quizzed, freed by DSS

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was on Monday night allowed to go home after being quizzed by the Department of State Services for about three hours. THE PUNCH learnt that the cleric secured his freedom about 10:45 pm amidst cheers from members of his congregation friends, family and some of his pastors. [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Apostle Suleman quizzed, freed by DSS appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
News

