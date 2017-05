BREAKING: Abuja court gives DSS nod to detain Ubah for another 14 days

Minutes after a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the Department of State Service to release embattled oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah, within 48 hours, another court in the Federal Capital Territory has given the agency the nod to hold him for another 14 days. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT Federal High Court on Thursday […] Read Full Story