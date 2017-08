BREAKING: Wladimir Klitschko retires

Ukraine's former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko announced his retirement from boxing on Thursday. Klitschko hangs up his gloves as one of the all-time greats of the ring after a nine-and-a-half year reign as heavyweight champion. The 41-year-old's last fight was in April when he was stopped by Anthony Joshua in