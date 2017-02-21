BREAKING! Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Uba’s seat vacant
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to declare declare Sen. Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress. The Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the […]
The post BREAKING! Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Uba’s seat vacant appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story