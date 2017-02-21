You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  BREAKING! Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Uba’s seat vacant
Update:  February 21, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Politics 443 

BREAKING! Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Uba’s seat vacant

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to declare declare Sen. Andy Uba&#8217;s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress. The Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the [&#8230;] The post BREAKING! Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Uba&#8217;s seat vacant appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top