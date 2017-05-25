You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  BN TV: Sharon Ojong talks “Creative Director vs Fashion Stylist: The Art & the Difference” in New Vlog | Watch
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 0 

BN TV: Sharon Ojong talks “Creative Director vs Fashion Stylist: The Art & the Difference” in New Vlog | Watch

Ever wondered Who is a Creative Director and who is a Fashion Stylist? What’s the difference between these two professionals? On a new episode of the &#8220;SO Series&#8221;, Sharon Ojong says &#8220;I understand very well how and why all these similar roles can be easily confused. Is there a difference? Yes there is, a thin [&#8230;] The post BN TV: Sharon Ojong talks &#8220;Creative Director vs Fashion Stylist: The Art &#038; the Difference&#8221; in New Vlog | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top