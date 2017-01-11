You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  BN TV: “My Boyfriend does my Voice over” Watch Hilarious Makeover Tutorial by Toni Olaoye
Update:  January 11, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 0 

BN TV: “My Boyfriend does my Voice over” Watch Hilarious Makeover Tutorial by Toni Olaoye

Beauty blogger, Toni Olaoye, shares this make up tutorial as her boyfriend does a hilarious voice over... Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top