BN Living: See ‘Shredder Gang’ Boss Bunmi in her Cute Maternity Photos
Leader of the ‘Shredder Gang‘ pack, Bunmi George shares her lovely family/maternity photos by Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography with us at BellaNaija Living. She is a fitness expert/enthusiast, Founder of sheddergang.com, a result of her own fitness journey as she was once overweight. Bunmi provides weight loss programs for all men and women. She also caters to diabetics […]
