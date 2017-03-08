You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Award oil blocks, refineries’ licenses to oil communities –  HOSTCOM tells FG
Update:  March 08, 2017 

Award oil blocks, refineries’ licenses to oil communities –  HOSTCOM tells FG

Oil-producing communities, under the auspices of Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) have called on the Federal Government to immediately allocate 10 oil blocks to its nominees and stakeholders and also award licenses for its proposed ten modular refineries with capacities ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 barrels per day. The post Award oil blocks, refineries’ licenses to oil communities &#8211;  HOSTCOM tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
