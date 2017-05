Avoid repression of Biafra day protests, Amnesty tells Nigerian security forces

The Nigerian security forces must exercise restraint when policing demonstrations marking the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Biafra War on 30 May, and avoid a repetition of the bloodbath caused by their heavy-handed response last year when more than 60 people were gunned down, said Amnesty International on Tuesday. “Last year’s heavy-handed response […] Read Full Story