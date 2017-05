Australia swears in first black African senator

Australia's first black African member of federal parliament was sworn in on Tuesday in Canberra. Lucy Gichuhi filled the South Australian seat in the Senate which was left vacant for over six months after the resignation of Bob Day from the Family First party. Gichuhi, 54, who has spoken openly about her faith, was warmly