Aucho joins Serbian giants Red Star
Aucho joined Bakgaga at the beginning of the season but struggled to fit in at the club, leading to his departure - along with fellow countryman Geofrey Massa - upon the Cranes’ return from the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon this year.
Having picked up that Aucho’s ITC was issued by SAFA, KickOff.com can now confirm that a deal has since been done with Red Star, who are currently top of the Serbian Super Liga.
"Aucho has signed for Red Star Belgrade and is currently waiting for the issuing of his visa before he joins the