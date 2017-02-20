You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Aucho joins Serbian giants Red Star
Update:  February 20, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Aucho joins Serbian giants Red Star

Aucho joined Bakgaga at the beginning of the season but struggled to fit in at the club, leading to his departure - along with fellow countryman Geofrey Massa - upon the Cranes’ return from the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon this year. READ: Aucho headed to European pastures Having picked up that Aucho’s ITC was issued by SAFA, KickOff.com can now confirm that a deal has since been done with Red Star, who are currently top of the Serbian Super Liga. “Aucho has signed for Red Star Belgrade and is currently waiting for the issuing of his visa before he joins the Read Full Story
Sports

