Aubameyang ponders Dortmund exit
The Gabon international has been extensively linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in recent months, and although he has often spoken of his desire to join Real Madrid, a move to the Chinese Super League has also been mooted.
"This is the question I am asking myself right now. It is a particular moment. I am fully considering a move away in the summer," he is quoted as saying by RMC.
"Obviously, I feel very good here because of the magnificent fans. It is a big club. However, I am asking myself this question -- If I want to take the next step, should I not leave?
Read Full Story