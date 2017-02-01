You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Aubameyang ponders Dortmund exit
Update:  February 01, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 146 

Aubameyang ponders Dortmund exit

The Gabon international has been extensively linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in recent months, and although he has often spoken of his desire to join Real Madrid, a move to the Chinese Super League has also been mooted. "This is the question I am asking myself right now. It is a particular moment. I am fully considering a move away in the summer," he is quoted as saying by RMC.  "Obviously, I feel very good here because of the magnificent fans. It is a big club. However, I am asking myself this question -- If I want to take the next step, should I not leave? Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top