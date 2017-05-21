You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot
Update:  May 21, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 221 

Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a late penalty for Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season, to finish as the Bundesliga&#8217;s top scorer with 31 goals. The Gabon international scored twice, as Thomas Tuchel&#8217;s side defeated Werder Bremen 4-3, with his first goal coming three minutes before the break. It puts Aubameyanf one goal ahead [&#8230;] Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top