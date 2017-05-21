Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a late penalty for Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season, to finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 31 goals. The Gabon international scored twice, as Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Werder Bremen 4-3, with his first goal coming three minutes before the break. It puts Aubameyanf one goal ahead […]
Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot
Read Full Story