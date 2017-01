Attackers of UNIMAID are cowards who have no understanding of Islam – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday described perpetrators of the terrorist attack at a mosque in University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, as cowards who have no understanding of Islam. Earlier, a bomb which went off at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri during Morning Prayers led to the death of a Professor and several others... Read Full Story