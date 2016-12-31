You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Attack On Buratai: Civil Rights Attorney Issues Fayose 7-Days Ultimatum To Withdraw Statement
December 31, 2016 

Attack On Buratai: Civil Rights Attorney Issues Fayose 7-Days Ultimatum To Withdraw Statement

A Civil Rights Attorney, Osuagwu Ugochukwu Esq has asked the Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose to within seven days retract his statement which attempted to cast aspersion on the person of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen TY Buratai or face legal action. The attorney in a statement made available to journalists in Imo state said Fayose merely alluded to an alleged Dubai property belonging to Buratai Spouse without furnishing further details on how Buratai became Corrupt . According to him, Fayose has seven days within which to provide certified and credible evidence to justify tagging Read Full Story
