You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo
Update:  December 31, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 1182 

Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, identified as one Christopher Osakue, has reportedly committed suicide in Benin, the Edo State capital.‎ It was gathered that the late Osakue allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday. The deceased was said to have sent a woman [&#8230;] The post Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top