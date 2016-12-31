Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo
An Assistant Commissioner of Police, identified as one Christopher Osakue, has reportedly committed suicide in Benin, the Edo State capital. It was gathered that the late Osakue allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday. The deceased was said to have sent a woman […]
