February 19, 2017   |   Source:  Business Day 

Assembly seeks further clarification on ‘Light Up Kwara’

Kwara State House of Assembly has sought for further clarification on the state&#8217;s ‘Light Up Kwara’, before it can appropriate fund for the Project in 2017 budget. The House gave the indication in Ilorin, following what it regarded as unsatisfactory explanation by Idris Abubakar, the Commissioner for Energy during ministerial budget defence of his ministry before the legislature. A [&#8230;] The post Assembly seeks further clarification on ‘Light Up Kwara’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story
