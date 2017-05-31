You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  AsoEbiBella presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 195.
May 31, 2017 

AsoEbiBella presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 195.

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition! An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colours of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding. How To Submit: If you’re on Instagram, hash tag your wedding guest photo #asoebibella for a possible feature in our next edition OR e-mail the [&#8230;] The post AsoEbiBella presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 195. appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

