August 01, 2017 

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from the United Kingdom as State House staff have been put on standby. Daily Trust learnt that some family members of the president and his wife’s security aides arrived Abuja yesterday. An aide to the wife of the president hinted that Mrs Aisha Buhari might also [&#8230;] The post Aso Villa Staff Put On Standby For President Buhari’s Return appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
