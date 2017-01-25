You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Aruna Quadri may set new world table tennis record
Update:  January 25, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Aruna Quadri may set new world table tennis record

Record setting Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri is inching closer to inking another feat when the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) releases the February 2017 ranking. In 2016, Quadri set unprecedented records after becoming the first African to qualify for the quarterfinal stage of the men’s singles of table tennis event of the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil [&#8230;] The post Aruna Quadri may set new world table tennis record appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top