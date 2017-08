Arthur Nzeribe reacts to angry social media post, says ‘I’m hale and hearty’

The Senator who represented the Imo Orlu constituency of Imo State from May 1999 to May 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Francis Arthur Nzeribe, has reacted to a social media post which had taken a swipe at his person. Earlier in the week, a young woman who claimed to be a […] Read Full Story