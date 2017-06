Arsenal reportedly offers €100m for Mbappe

Arsenal has submitted a stunning €100million (£87million) bid for Monaco starlet, Kylian Mbappe. According to French daily, L'Equipe, Arsene Wenger is ready to kick-off his summer spending with a world-record bid for the 18-year-old, who scored 25 goals in Ligue 1 last season. If the deal happens, it would be more than double Arsenal's record