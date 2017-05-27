You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup
Update:  May 27, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Sports 1595 

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup

Arsenal has won the English Cup by defeating league champions, Chelsea 2-1 in a final played at Wembley. The post Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
Sports

