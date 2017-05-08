You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Arrows steal point from Chiefs
Arrows steal point from Chiefs

Ryan Moon came off the bench to hand Chiefs the lead before Arrows substitute Knox Mutizwa grabbed a dramatic equaliser late on. The hosts had a great chance to get the opener in as early as the third minute as Pule Ekstein sent a threatening ball into the box, which fell for George Maluleka, whose shot was cleared in the knick of time by Romario Dlamini. Arrows had an opportunity to break the deadlock after the half-hour mark, when Daniel Cardoso was disaposessed in an advanced position and Siphelele Magubane was sent away on a counter-attack – five versus two – but the winger sel Read Full Story
