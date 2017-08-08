Arrows’ Naicker deal almost done
The goalkeeper has been under assessment at the Durban club for almost two weeks now and it seems his patience has finally paid off.
Naicker, a former junior international, last played in the Absa Premiership with Ezenkosi in the 2015/16 season when they were relegated.
He wanted to stay in the PSL after Cosmos’ relegation, but he could not find a club and ended up going down to the National First Division to play for Milano United.
"Negotiations are in an advanced stage," Larsen tells Kickoff.com.
"Negotiations are in an advanced stage," Larsen tells Kickoff.com.

"We are happy with what we have seen in him so far. I think in all likelihood he will be signed."