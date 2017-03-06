You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Arrest of Peace Corps Commandant: Army, Police, DSS cannot be wrong- IGP Idris
March 06, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Arrest of Peace Corps Commandant: Army, Police, DSS cannot be wrong- IGP Idris

Following the controversy surrounding, the arrest of the Commandant of the Peace Corp of Nigeria, Dr. Dickson Akor and 49 others by the Nigerian Police and his subsequent release on bail at the weekend to Mr. Femi Falana, his lawyer, the Police high command has stated that the arrest of Akor and members of the corps followed due process of the law. The post Arrest of Peace Corps Commandant: Army, Police, DSS cannot be wrong- IGP Idris appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
