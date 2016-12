Army presents Boko Haram flag to Buhari

The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor.