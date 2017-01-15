Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Mrs Buhari prays for families of fallen soldiers
Abuja – The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Sunday prayed for families of Nigeria’s soldiers who died in line of duty, as the country marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. She also prayed that the labours, love and sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be forgotten. Mrs Buhari, who sent aRead More
The post Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Mrs Buhari prays for families of fallen soldiers appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story