Arik Air suspends flights to London, Jo’burg

Arik Air has suspended its international flight operations to the London and Johannesburg routes. The spokesman of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Jude Nwauzor, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AMCON had on Feb. 9 taken over the airline