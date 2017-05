Argentina defender Musacchio quits Villareal for AC Milan

Argentinian centre back Mateo Musacchio has signed a contract with AC Milan through until 2021, the Serie A club announced Tuesday. The 26-year-old, capped six times by Argentina, arrives in Italy from Spain's Villareal, where he has played since the 2009-10 season, starting 271 games for La Liga side.