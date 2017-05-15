You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Arendse: Bafana in very good hands
Update:  May 15, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 197 

READ: Baxter dropping Da Gama “From a personal perspective I think the state of our national team is now in very, very good hands,” Arendse tells KickOff.com. The SuperSport goalkeeper coach, who is currently working with Baxter at Matsatsantsa, believes the Brit values development. “Stuart Baxter comes with lots of experience with national teams and of course the development angle of the national teams where it’s through your junior national teams right up to the senior Bafana. “What he will bring to the side is a component that football starts with your junior l Read Full Story
