Arendse urges Brazilians hostility
The Brazilians are back in CAF Champions League action as they host Tunisian giants Esperance at their Atteridgeville base this evening (20h00).
Both teams are currently level on four points after two matches and are vying for top spot in Group C.
It will be the fifth encounter between these two African powerhouses, who boast one victory each.
Arendse, who is still on the sidelines recovering from torn ligaments in his left ankle, says he expects the Sundowns faithful to be more vocal and intimidating from the stands this evening.
“That’s exactly what their fans will be dishing out when we visit them [in Tunis],” the former Santos players tells KickOff.com.
“Anyone who’s played against African opposition outside South Africa before will know what it’s like and how intimidating they are towards visiting teams.
“It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted, hence I expect our fans will step it up a gear to make them feel that we’re in no mood for compliments.”
Arendse has also emphasised the importance of picking up maximum points in their first-leg tie on home soil.
“This [winning at home] will put them under extreme pressure in the second leg. It will actually force them to be attack-minded and this could open the door for us to expose the gaps and spaces.”
The 32-year-old has also hinted that he is just two more weeks away from full recovery, having been sidelined for over two months.
“The rehabilitation and recovery has gone quicker than I anticipated, which is obviously good news for me, you know.
"I don’t have any pain and it is just a matter of time before I’ll be able to make contact with the ball again.” Read Full Story