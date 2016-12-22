Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to Assembly
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Segun Olorunsogo, puts recurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.00, representing 54.85 […]
