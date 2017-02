Appeal Court sacks Edo APC lawmaker

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City has sacked the lawmaker representing Ovia South West Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Aghedo. It ordered Mr. Godwin Adenomo, a member of the All Progressive Congress, to be sworn in immediately. Adenomo had dragged the APC and the Committee that […]