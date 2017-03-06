You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Apostle Suleiman blasts Keyamo, says has no hand in Otobo’s travails
Update:  March 06, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Apostle Suleiman blasts Keyamo, says has no hand in Otobo’s travails

The Omega Fire Ministries has denied that the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman has a hand in the arrest and detention of one Miss Stephanie Otobo by the police last Friday, March 3, 2017. A statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Communications Manager to Apostle Suleman also flatly denied that there was aRead More The post Apostle Suleiman blasts Keyamo, says has no hand in Otobo&#8217;s travails appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top