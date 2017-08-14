You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Apologize to Nigerians for ruining the economy, VON DG tells Jonathan
August 14, 2017 

Apologize to Nigerians for ruining the economy, VON DG tells Jonathan

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has lampooned former President Goodluck Jonathan over his comments on leadership, saying that he should apologise to Nigerians for failing “woefully” during his time in office. Jonathan had claimed at the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that “though we didn’t [&#8230;] The post Apologize to Nigerians for ruining the economy, VON DG tells Jonathan appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
