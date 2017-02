Anti-graft: FG recovers N57.9bn, $666.676

The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has revealed that the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the anti-corruption war, had recovered N57.9 billion as well as $US666.676 from fines and corporate organisations and corrupt individuals in the country.