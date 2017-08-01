Anna Ebiere celebrates daughter’s 2nd Birthday with Beautiful Photos
Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Anna Ebiere took to Instagram today to wish her daughter Sofia a happy birthday. Sofia who is the daughter of Anna and popular musician Flavour turned 2 years old today. Anna Ebiere shared sweet photos of the cute birthday girl, photographed by Ibitoye Olajide Photography and also posted a […]
