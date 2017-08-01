You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Anna Ebiere celebrates daughter’s 2nd Birthday with Beautiful Photos
Update:  August 01, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 

Anna Ebiere celebrates daughter’s 2nd Birthday with Beautiful Photos

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Anna Ebiere took to Instagram today to wish her daughter Sofia a happy birthday. Sofia who is the daughter of Anna and popular musician Flavour turned 2 years old today. Anna Ebiere shared sweet photos of the cute birthday girl, photographed by Ibitoye Olajide Photography and also posted a [&#8230;] The post Anna Ebiere celebrates daughter&#8217;s 2nd Birthday with Beautiful Photos appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

