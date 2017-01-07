You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Anger as Arik Air keeps passengers waiting in Kaduna Airport for four days
Update:  January 07, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 69 

Anger as Arik Air keeps passengers waiting in Kaduna Airport for four days

Several passengers, including children, were stranded at Kaduna International Airport since on Tuesday following the failure of Arik Airlines to airlift them as scheduled. Some of the disappointed passengers made the complaint to the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, at the airport during the on-the-spot assessment of the facilities on ground at [&#8230;] The post Anger as Arik Air keeps passengers waiting in Kaduna Airport for four days appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
