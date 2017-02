Andrew Yakubu wants court to set aside forfeiture order, wants‎ $9m, £74m returned to him

FORMER Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr Andrew Yakubu, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to set aside the order of forfeiture granted to the Federal Government by [...] The post Andrew Yakubu wants court to set aside forfeiture order, wants‎ $9m, £74m returned to him appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story